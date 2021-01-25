MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee trades marginally lower at 72.94 per dollar

We feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

Indian rupee is trading marginally lower at 72.94 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened flat at 72.95 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.97.

At 11:13 IST, the Sensex was up 123.39 points or 0.25% at 49,001.93, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.28% at 14,412.30.

"The currency market is trading in a very tight range, and there is no volatility to keep it on an edge. Next week is FOMC policy and Fed will keep the easy monetary policy, keeping dollar subdued. The optimism over growth is still high but if there are delays in vaccine rollout then the immediate impact will be some upside in spot," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"RBI is keeping the spot near 73 zone, if that breaks the spot will fall to 72.75, while 73.50 will continue to be the resistance," he added.

Close

Related stories

Gold prices gained on Monday as the dollar eased and hopes that a massive economic stimulus in the world's largest economy would be passed remained intact.

Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Monday as renewed COVID-19 lockdowns raised fresh concerns about global fuel demand.

The dollar held ground against riskier currencies on Monday as weak economic data from Europe and fresh worries about the coronavirus supported investor demand for safe-havens, stretching greenback selling positions.

USDINR pair is consolidating near its sizeable Put OI base of 73. Looking at the declining volatility, we feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.96 in the last session. The open interest fell by 2.8% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 60% in open interest, it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.