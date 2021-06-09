MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens flat at 72.90 per dollar

The range ahead in USDINR will be seen between 72.75-73.25, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
[Representative image]

Indian rupee opened flat at 72.90 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 72.88, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 8, rupee ended lower at 72.88 against previous close of 72.81.

The Sensex was up 154.83 points or 0.30% at 52430.40, and the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.31% at 15788.30.

"Rupee traded flat as the capital market along with dollar index were muted in trade. Also, the Crude price sitting on the sideline around USD 70 traded in a small range for the past couple of days. The range ahead in USDINR will be seen between 72.75-73.25," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

The dollar clung to a small bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming US inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the global recovery and policymakers' thinking.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in Europe, while the prospect of a near-term return of Iranian oil supply faded as the U.S. secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.

As there was profit booking above 73 levels, the USDINR pair ended almost flat yesterday. However, we feel a move towards 73.4 is due in coming days, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 1.5% for the June series, it added.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Jun 9, 2021 10:00 am

