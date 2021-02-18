MARKET NEWS

Rupee opens flat at 72.76 per dollar

Dollar index moving higher provided support to the USDINR pair but we feel upsides could be limited in the pair, said ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Indian rupee opened flat at 72.76 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 72.75, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

On February 17, rupee ended marginally lower at 72.75 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 72.69.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was up 37.00 points or 0.07% at 51,740.83, and the Nifty was up 19.90 points or 0.13% at 15,228.80.

"Today’s Fed minutes will decide whether USDINR spot will appreciate or not because Powell was dovish in his recent speech, if the same is reflected by all the FOMC members then we may see bearishness to continue in USDINR spot. Also, it depends on how US yields react to the fiscal stimulus package as it will increase inflationary pressure," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Currently, the spot is trading in between 72.50-73 and we expect the range to stay intact in near-term. Only a consistent trading above 73 will push the spot towards 73.25-73.30," he added.

Oil prices rose as much as a dollar on Thursday, extending this week’s gains and hitting 13-month highs, as a cold snap sweeping Texas and surrounding regions shut at least a fifth of U.S. refining output and a million barrels of crude production.

The USDINR future partly continued its momentum and gained for a second day. Dollar index moving higher provided support to the pair but we feel upsides could be limited in the pair, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.80 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 7% in the February series, it added.
first published: Feb 18, 2021 10:00 am

