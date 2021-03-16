Rupee opens flat at 72.49 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 72.49 per dollar on March 16 against previous close of 72.48, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On March 15, Indian rupee ended higher by 33 paise at 72.48 per dollar versus Friday's close of 72.81.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was up 206.59 points or 0.41% at 50,601.67, and the Nifty was up 48.70 points or 0.33% at 14,978.20.

The US dollar remained below 92 levels ahead of FOMC meeting. However, it remains positive and is likely to move beyond 92 levels in the coming sessions. Only a move below 91.50 should change the bias. The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.62 in the last session. The open interest fell by almost 1.4% for the March series, said ICICIdierct.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending declines for a third day, as concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States added to the threat to demand posed by countries including Germany and France halting COVID-19 vaccinations

The U.S. dollar clung to small gains from the start of the week on Tuesday as caution reigned in currency markets ahead of major central bank meetings, headlined by a two-day Federal Reserve gathering beginning later in the global day.

"Most Asian currencies trading marginal bullish against the dollar today, DXY registers third consecutive bullish day trading at $91.86 mark. Technically, USDINR March Future closed flat at 72.63 on previous trading session, it could open near 72.52 levels and after that market could see bullish momentum up to 72.40 levels," said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research.

"Strong support area of the USDINR future is 72.30 levels and buying may come from this level," he added.