Rupee opens flat at 71.85 per dollar

The Indian currency has appreciated by 55 paise in the past two sessions.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.85 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.84.
The rupee settled for the day with gains of 28 paise at 71.84 against the US dollar on Thursday as investor sentiment revived after China and the United States said they will resume trade talks. The Indian currency has appreciated by 55 paise in the past two sessions, said PTI.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.0 in the previous session. Open interest increased 3.17% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.