you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 71.78 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.78 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 71.80.

The rupee gave up most of its losses to close down by 3 paise at 71.80 against the US currency on August 29 even as uncertainty over the US-China trade talks and recession fears kept investors on edge, said PTI.

Positivity surrounding the US-China trade talks after China indicated that it may not immediately respond to recent US tariff hikes helped revive the sentiment.

Close

Chinese currency yuan gained 0.20 percent, cutting short its 10-day losing streak against the dollar, it added.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.19% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

