Rupee opens flat at 71.75 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.75 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 71.76.

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 5 paise up at 71.76 against the US currency on November 21 amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.

Oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months on Friday by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential US-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy.

The dollar held overnight gains on Friday, as investors clung to the safe-haven pending developments in Sino-US trade negotiations and amid a growing scepticism about reports of progress in the talks.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.79 in the previous session. Open interest increased 12.18% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.