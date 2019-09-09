Rupee opens flat at 71.70 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 71.70 on Monday against Friday's close of 71.72 per dollar.

The Indian rupee continued its winning momentum for a third session in a row on September 6, rising 12 paise to settle at 71.72 against the US dollar as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China enthused investors. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency, however, lost 30 paise to the US dollar.

The Indian currency has appreciated by 67 paise in the last three trading sessions.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.