Rupee opens flat at 71.70 per dollar

The Indian currency has appreciated by 67 paise in the last three trading sessions.
Indian rupee opened flat at 71.70 on Monday against Friday's close of 71.72 per dollar.
The Indian rupee continued its winning momentum for a third session in a row on September 6, rising 12 paise to settle at 71.72 against the US dollar as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China enthused investors. On a weekly basis, the domestic currency, however, lost 30 paise to the US dollar.
The Indian currency has appreciated by 67 paise in the last three trading sessions.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short position, it added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.