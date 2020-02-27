App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 71.65 per dollar

The Indian rupee settled for the day higher by 20 paise at 71.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.65 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.66.

The Indian rupee settled for the day higher by 20 paise at 71.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday in line with other Asian currencies, helped by lower crude oil prices.

The dollar held gains against the yen on Thursday as growing fears that a coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic boosted demand for the safety of US Treasuries.

Oil prices fell for a fifth day to their lowest since January 2019 as a growing number of new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears that the global economy will slow and lower crude demand.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 09:00 am

