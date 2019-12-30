Rupee opens flat at 71.35 per dollar

On December 27 the rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.35 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 71.35.
Oil prices hovered around three-month highs on Monday following a higher-than-expected crude inventory drawdown and optimism over an expected USChina trade deal, while traders kept a close eye on Middle East unrest
The dollar was on the defensive on Monday in light year-end trading after suffering a setback the previous session, as hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal lifted investors’ risk appetite, sapping safe-haven demand for the greenback.
Also Read - Will Brexit enforce bullish move in GBP/USD in 2020?Gold prices inched up on Monday, holding below a near two-month peak hit in the previous session, as investors hedged against risks in thin year-end trading after US military strikes in the Middle East.