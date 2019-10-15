Rupee opens flat at 71.24 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened at Rs per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 71.23.

The rupee declined by 21 paise to close at a three-week low of 71.23 against the US currency on Monday as investors rushed to safe haven bets on fading hopes of an initial trade deal between the US and China, said PTI.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.29 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.02% in the previous session.