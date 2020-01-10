App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 71.21 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to find support in the range of 71.30-71.10 zone and resistance is close to 71.80 levels, says Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.21 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.21.

On January 9 the rupee rose 48 paise to end at 71.21 against the US dollar on the back of easing tensions between the US and Iran.

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1 percent in the previous session, as de-escalation in US-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Oil prices also dropped extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

“Rupee continued to appreciate for the second successive session after the US President addressed the nation and hinted towards de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. In today’s session market participants were a little cautious as they were awaiting for more clarity on the same," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"From the US, private payrolls number supported the dollar on lower levels and have raised prospects of pick-up in non-farm payrolls number that will be released today. We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to find support in the range of 71.30-71.10 zone and resistance is close to 71.80 levels," he added.

The dollar looked set to post its best week in two months on Friday, buoyed by easing Middle East tensions and upbeat U.S. economic data.

The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at 71.34 in the previous session. Open interest declined by almost 1.75 percent in the previous session. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, said ICICIdirect.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

