Rupee opens flat at 71.02 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.03.
The Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased, said PTI.Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities, political unrest in the US and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, it added.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 09:00 am