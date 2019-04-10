Rupee opens flat at 69.28 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.28 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 69.29.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended 37 paise higher to close at 69.30 against the US dollar on sustained foreign fund inflows.

Rupee rose against the US dollar and snapped its four –day losing streak following suspected fund inflows in the debt segment. Market participants are cautious ahead of the important global events that are lined up today. On the domestic front too, inflation and industrial production number will be released later this week. Yesterday, IMF released its growth forecast report wherein it has trimmed growth figures for India as well as for other major nations. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 70.20.