Rupee opens flat against the US dollar ahead of key economic events

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on June 13, in a thinly traded market against the US dollar as traders awaited key US CPI and Fed policy meetings.

At 9.05 am, the home currency was trading at 82.44 a dollar, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 82.43. The currency opened at 82.41 a dollar.

Global equity markets gained amid the key US inflation data scheduled today that could influence the FOMC policy stance in the meeting tomorrow.

On the domestic front, the latest India’s CPI hitting 25-month low coupled with robust industrial production, expansionary manufacturing, and service activity offer breathing space to RBI to keep the interest rate stable for the next meeting, analysts said.

"Though, we will remain watchful as the onset of the delayed monsoon could influence food inflation in the upcoming time. Well, for now, the rupee should rejoice with the divergence of ongoing FII and FDI inflows in India which has been vigorous amid resilient domestic fundamentals. Nonetheless, there won’t be a significant divergence in the range of 81.80-82.80 levels, and hence, dips need to be bought and spikes to be sold as long as the range is protected," said Amit Pabari, analyst at CR Forex.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was up 0.95 percent, the Thai Baht 0.35 percent, the Japanese yen 0.12 percent, the Singapore dollar 0.12 percent, and the Taiwan dollar rose 0.06 percent. Among the losers, China Renminbi fell 0.18 percent and the Malaysian ringgit down 0.06 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.46, down 0.19 percent from its previous close of 103.654.