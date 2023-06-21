Rupee opens flat against the US dollar

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on June 21 despite the losses in its Asian peers. At 9.10 am, the home currency was trading at 81.13 against the US dollar, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 81.12.

Traders said that the weakness in the rupee on 20 June, which declined 0.2 percent, was due to the anticipated equity-related foreign outflow. Recently promoter group- Abrdn plc, a British asset manager, sold its stake worth $432 million in HDFC Asset Management Company. Additionally, the Singapore parent of Timken India sold a stake valued at $231 million.

Read: HDFC AMC surges 9% despite Abrdn Investment selling off entire stake

Traders will closely monitor the congressional testimony of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The fall in the Chinese Yuan against the dollar resulted in downward pressure on several other Asian currencies. South Korean won was down 0.93 percent, the Taiwan dollar fell 0.26 percent, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.2 percent, China renminbi fell 0.15 percent, Philippines peso dipped 0.11 percent and the Japanese yen lost 0.1 percent. Among gainers, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.16 percent.

Read: Timken India tanks 12% as promoter offloads stake

"To bolster a faltering economic recovery, Chinese authorities implemented their first reduction in loan prime rates (LPR) in 10 months on Tuesday. This move by China aims to provide support and stability to the country's economy but squeezing the interest rate differential would pressurize the Yuan", said CR Forex in its recent note.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.569, up 0.03 percent from its previous close of 102.54.