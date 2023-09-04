Rupee opens flat against dollar, traders await RBI governor's speech

Traders are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das' speech at the grand finale of G20 TechSprint in Mumbai for further cues.

The Indian rupee opened almost unchanged against the US dollar tracking weak Asian currencies, while traders waited for Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das' address at the finale of the G20 TechSprint later in the day for further cues.

At 9.20 am, the rupee was trading at 82.75 to a dollar, down 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82.72.

The dollar index dropped as China's latest announcement to boost the private economy lifted risk sentiment.

Traders would also be tracking speeches from a raft of US Federal Reserve officials this week after labour market data strengthened bets that the tightening cycle might be ending, Bloomberg reported.

Asian currencies were trading lower. The Malaysian ringgit was down 0.2 percent, the Philippines peso 0.12 percent, the Taiwanese dollar 0.11 percent and the Thai Baht was trading 0.1 percent lower. The South Korean won gained 0.16 percent and the China Offshore 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.15, down 0.08 percent from its previous close of 104.24.

(with Bloomberg inputs)