Rupee recovers, trades at 75.90 per dollar

The Indian rupee has recovered some early losses but trading lower by 71 paise at 75.90 per dollar, amid huge selling seen in the domestic equity market as Sensex hit lower circuit.

It opened at record low of 76.02 versus Friday's close of 75.19. However, it fell 500 paise (Rs 5) in almost over 2 months period.

The Sensex was down 3,576.75 points or 11.96% at 26339.21, and the Nifty was down 1,023.30 points or 11.70% at 7722.15.

On Friday, the rupee gave up its day's gains to settle 8 paise lower at a fresh life-time low of 75.20 against the US dollar as forex market continued to grapple with economic uncertainties due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"Globally, crude has fallen sharply on lack of demand and coronavirus outbreak. Thus, global and local idiosyncrasies will continue to weigh on Indian rupee for some more time, at least till the time coronavirus is not contained," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency| Emkay Global Financial Services.

"In USD/INR spot pair until support of around 74.40 holds on a closing basis the pair will not be out of danger for few sessions and may trigger a breakout towards 75.50 and then 76 levels," he added.

Also Read - Momentum may take Rupee towards Rs 76/$ levels: Abhishek Goenka

Gold prices fell on Monday as investors liquidated their positions in the safe-haven metal despite stimulus measures from global central banks to combat economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated lockdowns to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak that has slashed the demand outlook for oil and threatened a global economic contraction.

"Pandemic is causing widespread lockdowns, causing the economy to grind to halt. In such a situation, emerging market currencies are vulnerable due to their dependence on dollar debt. A scramble for dollars would continue as long as the panic lasts," said Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"RBI would continue to sell dollars aggresively but that may not stop the bleed in Rupee. Over the next couple of weeks, there is growing risk of USDINR inching towards 78.00 levels on spot. Technically, USDINR needs to respect 74.50 levels, previous all time high, to keep the bullish bias alive," he added.