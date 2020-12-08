Rupee Opens Higher At 73.82 Per Dollar

Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 73.82 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.90, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On December 7, rupee ended lower at 73.90 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.78.

At 10:12 IST, the Sensex was up 238.66 points or 0.53% at 45665.63, and the Nifty was up 62.40 points or 0.47% at 13418.20.

"The range of 73.60-74 continues as RBI buys and others sell. Yesterday, we got 73.95 to sell and if RBI continues to buy, we may again get the same level today too. Importers to hedge near 73.65-70 levels. Brexit and other events have had no effect on Indian equity and currency markets," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head- Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session that came as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe.

USD-INR December futures depreciated and again moved above 74 levels despite continued inflows in equities. We still believe higher levels of 74.20 should stay immediate resistance and can be utilised for shorting the pair, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.05 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged for the December series contract, it added.