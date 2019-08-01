Rupee opens at lowest level since June 27, falls 41 paise against dollar

The rupee has opened at the lowest level since June 27.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 41 paise at 69.20 per dollar versus previous close 68.79.
The rupee has opened at the lowest level since June 27.
On July 31 the rupee has recovered from the lows and finished 6 paise higher at 68.79 against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 9.84% in the previous session, reported ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 09:00 am