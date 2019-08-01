App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at lowest level since June 27, falls 41 paise against dollar

The rupee has opened at the lowest level since June 27.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 41 paise at 69.20 per dollar versus previous close 68.79.

The rupee has opened at the lowest level since June 27.

On July 31 the rupee has recovered from the lows and finished 6 paise higher at 68.79 against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve meeting.

Close

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. Open interest declined 9.84% in the previous session, reported ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

