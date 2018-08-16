Rupee opens at fresh record low of 70.25 a dollar amid Turkey crisis, strong dollar

The Indian rupee started off the session on a weak note, hitting a fresh record low of 70.25 to the dollar on Thursday. It fell 35 paise compared to Tuesday's close.

After opening sharply lower, it extended fall and depreciated as much as 42 paise in morning to hit intraday all-time low of 70.32 a dollar.

On Tuesday, the currency hit 70 to the dollar for the first time, falling 15 paise intraday to touch intraday all-time low of 70.08 a dollar due to sharp depreciation in Turkish lira after the United States imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and strong demand to the American currency.

The likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India during the day helped the rupee recover and closed 3 paise higher at 69.90 a dollar.

The rupee fell more than 9 percent year-to-date and around 2 percent in August.

Turkish lira depreciated sharply last week after the US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum. The fall was also on account of concerns about country's President Tayyip Erdogan showing reluctance to hike interest rates despite rising inflation and a widening diplomatic spat with the United States.

Meanwhile, the dollar is near to its 13-month high today due to political turmoil in Turkey and concerns about trade war with world's second largest economy China.