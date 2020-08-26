172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-at-74-31-per-dollar-5756251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 74.31 per dollar

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.26 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 16.05% while it increased 19.04% in the next series, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened flat at 74.31 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 74.32, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 25 domestic currency ended flat at 74.32 per dollar.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was down 46.78 points or 0.12% at 38797.10, and the Nifty was down 1.50 points or 0.01% at 11470.80.

Rock bottom interest rates and concerns about a more dovish inflation policy have reduced the appeal of the US currency while a relatively high level of Covid-19 infections is also casting doubts on the speed of the US economic recovery relative to other regions, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 74.26 in the last session. The open interest in the August series declined 16.05% while it increased 19.04% in the next series, it added.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

