Rupee trades higher at 73.16 per dollar

The dollar drifted toward a second consecutive weekly loss on Friday, as higher commodity prices and persistent hopes for U.S. stimulus supported investor sentiment and riskier currencies.
Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 73.16 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market after RBI kept the Repo Rate unchanged at 4% and continued with the accommodative stance.
It opened at 73.18 per dollar against previous close of 73.24.
At 11:26 IST, the Sensex was up 292.96 points or 0.73% at 40475.63, and the Nifty was up 72.40 points or 0.61% at 11907.
Oil prices eased a few cents early in trading on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25%.Gold prices rose 1% on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over a new U.S. coronavirus relief package after President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted.