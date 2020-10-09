Rupee trades higher at 73.16 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 73.16 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market after RBI kept the Repo Rate unchanged at 4% and continued with the accommodative stance.

It opened at 73.18 per dollar against previous close of 73.24.

At 11:26 IST, the Sensex was up 292.96 points or 0.73% at 40475.63, and the Nifty was up 72.40 points or 0.61% at 11907.

The dollar drifted toward a second consecutive weekly loss on Friday, as higher commodity prices and persistent hopes for U.S. stimulus supported investor sentiment and riskier currencies.

Oil prices eased a few cents early in trading on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25%.

Intraday volatility in dollar index is draining due to which no major triggers are seen in other market currencies. The rupee is trading in a range and waiting for trigger. We feel the rupee can move towards 73.55 levels again, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.37 in the last session. The open interest rose 0.2% in the last session, it added.

Gold prices rose 1% on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism over a new U.S. coronavirus relief package after President Donald Trump said talks with Congress had restarted.