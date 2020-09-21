Rupee opens almost flat at 73.44 per dollar

The rupee opened almost flat at 73.44 per dollar on September 21 against the previous session's close at 73.45 even as the greenback softened against its global peers.

The US dollar index remained weak as investors sought safety amid concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe and a lack of progress in US fiscal stimulus negotiations.

USD/INR futures fell on Friday as the dollar index remained under pressure against the basket of major currencies.

However, a sharp correction in domestic equities provided support to the pair.

As per brokerage firm ICICI Direct, the dollar-rupee Sep contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.48 in the last session. The open interest in the Sep series increased by 3.71 percent, while it also increased by 9.02 percent in the next series.

The brokerage has a sell call on USDINR September futures (NSE) in the range of 73.55-73.57 with a target price of 73.40 and 73.25 with a stop loss of 73.70.

