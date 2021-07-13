MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee opens 9 paise higher at 74.48 against dollar

Shares in Asia-Pacific were trading higher in the morning session as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

The Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 74.48 a dollar on July 13 against its previous close of 74.57 as the greenback softened against its global peers ahead of the release of US inflation data.

Strong gains in domestic equities also influenced the rupee's movement against the dollar. The benchmark Sensex jumped more than 30 points, while the Nifty hovered near 15,800 in early trade, tracking positive global cues.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit record highs on July 12 as the second-quarter earnings season began while investors awaited US inflation prints and other sets of data to gauge the next leg of the equity market.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were trading higher on July 13 morning as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

However, gains of rupee were capped as crude oil prices climbed once again. Crude saw a mild uptick amid expectations of further declines in US inventories. Brent Crude climbed about 0.3 percent.

"The USD-INR pair is struggling marginally below its sizeable Call base of 75. Looking at the Call open interest addition, we feel a move towards 74.5 is due," brokerage firm ICICI Direct said.

"The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 74.75 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the July series," the brokerage firm said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #markets #Rupee
first published: Jul 13, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.