Rupee opens 8 paise lower against dollar at 73.68

The Indian rupee opened 8 paise lower at 73.68 per dollar on September 9 as the greenback strengthened against its global peers.

The dollar found support on Wednesday as a stock market slide spooked investors into selling riskier currencies, reported Reuters.

Weakness in the equity market also weighed on the currency.

Sensex and Nifty traded nearly a percent lower in the morning trade today.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,056.52 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 620.29 crore in the Indian equity market on September 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The Indian currency had ended 26 paise lower at 73.60 on September 8, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

As per brokerage firm ICICI Direct, USD-INR September futures are trading near their strong resistance around 74.10 level. As long as it sustains below this level, appreciation in the rupee is likely to resume.

"The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.99 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 2.24 percent while it also increased 5.8 percent in the next series," ICICI Direct said.

The brokerage recommended the target price of 73.85 and 73.65 for USD-INR September futures, with a stop loss at 74.25.