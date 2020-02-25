App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 7 paise higher at 71.85 per dollar on easing crude oil prices

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 71.85 per dollar on February 25 against the previous day's close at 71.92.

The rupee on February 24 fell to more than three-month low against the US dollar, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Close

However, easing crude oil prices supported the local unit and restricted the fall to some extent.

related news

Oil prices slumped by nearly 4 percent on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the effect on demand for crude, reported Reuters.

Experts expect the Indian market to be choppy in the near-term as global sentiments continue to remain muted whereas F&O expiry could also induce some volatility during the week.

However, a trade deal or a strategic partnership between the US and India could influence the mood of the market.

Any positive outcome from the US president’s India visit in terms of strategic partnership or trade deal could possibly cheer the Indian market," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 09:10 am

tags #China's forex reserves #FOREX #markets #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.