Rupee opens 61 paise weak against dollar

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 61 paise at 74.25 per dollar versus previous close 73.64.

The rupee recovered from the low to settle at 73.64 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings.

Oil prices fell again on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the U.S. banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.