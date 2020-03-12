App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 61 paise weak against dollar

The rupee recovered 56 paise from the low to settle at 73.64 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 61 paise at 74.25 per dollar versus previous close 73.64.

The rupee recovered from the low to settle at 73.64 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings.

Close
Oil prices fell again on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the U.S. banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.