Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 71.21 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher at 71.21 per dollar on February 5 against the previous day's close of 71.27.

Rupee's gains were capped after crude oil prices rose in global markets.

Oil prices gained, reversing out of a 1 percent slump in the previous session, boosted by producers weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Indian rupee on February 4 appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities.

However, concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus outbreak fears still remain, forex traders said.

Asian stocks steadied on hopes of additional Chinese stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.

“Rupee continued to quote in a broad range of 70.70 and 72.20 for the last few months despite volatility in global markets on the back of uncertainty in the Middle East, trade war concerns between US and China and lately the outbreak of Coronavirus in China," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

This month, on the domestic front, market participants will be keeping eye on RBI policy statement and the expectation is that the central bank could hold rates unchanged but any dovish outlook could keep the currency weighed down against the US dollar.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias and quote in the range of 70.75 and 72.30.

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China also weighed on overall market sentiment and kept greenback supported at lower levels.