Rupee opens 40 paise higher at 74.34 per dollar

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened 40 paise higher at 74.34 per dollar against previous close of 74.74, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On November 4, the domestic currency ended lower by 34 paise at 74.74 against Tuesday's close of 74.40.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was up 526.99 points or 1.30% at 41,143.13, and the Nifty was up 158.30 points or 1.33% at 12,066.80.

U.S. oil prices dropped on Thursday as the dollar strengthened on growing expectations Democrat Joe Biden would win the U.S. presidential election but the Republicans would retain Senate control, holding back any huge COVID-19 relief package.

"After opening lower rupee traded in a narrow range against the US dollar rupee, but volatility within the range remained high. Market participants are cautious as early results suggest that the US presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or weeks," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Rupee future has been quite volatile amid US elections uncertainty and volatility may continue in the short-term where 74 levels are likely to remain strong support. On the higher side, it can move towards 75 levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.79 in the last session. The open interest increased by 5.2% for the November series contract, it added.

"Volatility for the dollar is expected to remain high also as focus will be on the FOMC policy statement that will be released later this week. For the next couple of sessions, we expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias and quote in the range of 74.40 and 75.20,” he added.