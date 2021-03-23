English
Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 72.41 per dollar

Meanwhile, the government 10-year benchmark bond yield opened at 6.15 percent on March 23, its lowest level since February 24.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise lower at 72.41 per dollar on March 23.

The rupee had appreciated 15 paise to close at 72.37 against the US dollar on March 22, amid easing crude oil prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 786.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 542.70 crore in the Indian equity market on March 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the government 10-year benchmark bond yield opened at 6.15 percent on March 23, its lowest level since February 24.

Indian equity market was in the green with bank and auto stocks leading the gains. Equity barometer Sensex rose more than 300 points in early deals.
