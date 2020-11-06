Rupee trades higher at 74.03 per dollar

"Rupee opened higher Thursday on likely inflows into local stocks amid a weak dollar. Likely inflows into stocks and weak dollar is supporting rupee at the moment with little speculation surrounding the US election outcome but Biden leading the votes and hopes of Stimulus keeps funding in markets positive. 74.80-75.05 will keep acting at supply where as 74.00-73.80 as support for USDINR pair," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.
The dollar nursed losses against many currencies on Friday as a contentious US presidential election diminished hopes for large stimulus to support the economy any time soon.
"Today, focus will be on the FOMC policy statement and expectation is that the central bank could maintain a dovish stance and that could keep the greenback weighed down. In the next couple of sessions we expect the rupee to quote in the range of 73.80 and 74.40," he added.