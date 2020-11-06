172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-39-paise-higher-at-73-99-per-dollar-6074121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 74.03 per dollar

In the next couple of sessions we expect the rupee to quote in the range of 73.80 and 74.40, says Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee is trading higher at 74.03 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 39 paise higher at 73.99 per dollar against previous close of 74.38.

At 11:13 IST, the Sensex was up 245.11 points or 0.59% at 41585.27, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.52% at 12183.30.

Close
"Rupee opened higher Thursday on likely inflows into local stocks amid a weak dollar. Likely inflows into stocks and weak dollar is supporting rupee at the moment with little speculation surrounding the US election outcome but Biden leading the votes and hopes of Stimulus keeps funding in markets positive. 74.80-75.05 will keep acting at supply where as 74.00-73.80 as support for USDINR pair," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The dollar nursed losses against many currencies on Friday as a contentious US presidential election diminished hopes for large stimulus to support the economy any time soon.

related news


 US oil fell nearly 1% on Friday as new lockdowns went into affect in Europe raising questions over the outlook for demand for crude, while ballots were still being counted in the US election with its outcome undecided, keeping markets on edge.


"Rupee rose for the second successive session following gains in domestic and global equities and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Early polls suggest that Joe Biden could be leading the race but market participants will be awaiting for more clarity on the same," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Today, focus will be on the FOMC policy statement and expectation is that the central bank could maintain a dovish stance and that could keep the greenback weighed down. In the next couple of sessions we expect the rupee to quote in the range of 73.80 and 74.40," he added.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.