Rupee opens 38 paise weak at 74.24 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 38 paise lower at 74.24 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.86, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 18, the domestic currency ended 22 paise higher at 73.86 per dollar versus Friday's close of 74.08.

The Sensex was down 205.33 points or 0.39% at 52139.12, and the Nifty was down 66.50 points or 0.42% at 15616.90.

Despite the sharp up move seen in the Dollar index, the USDINR appreciated and moved back towards 74 levels. However, we believe the depreciation may continue in the short term and the USDINR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.01 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 3% for the June series, it added.

Oil prices nudged up on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer.

The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.