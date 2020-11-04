172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-37-paise-dollar-at-74-78-per-dollar-6063791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 37 paise down at 74.78 per dollar

The dollar reversed early losses to gain about a percent as media reports suggested President Donald Trump could snatch Florida and was much closer in other battleground states than predicted.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
The rupee suffered strong losses in opening deals and touched a two-month low as the Indian currency opened 37 paise down at 74.78 per dollar on November 4.

The rupee had closed at 74.41 on November 3 amid strong gains in the equity market.

The US dollar reversed early losses and gained about a percent against the basket of currencies as media reports suggested President Donald Trump could snatch Florida and was much closer in other battleground states than polls had predicted.

In the Indian equity market, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were in the green with decent gains. The Sensex was up 150 points up while the Nifty was near 11,850 at 1020 hours.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,274.4 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,100.92 crore on November 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 10:38 am

