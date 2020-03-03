App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 28 paise higher at 72.46 per dollar

The volatility seems to be heavy and will continue, and weakness in the rupee can continue strongly above 72.50, says Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened higher by 28 paise at 72.46 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 72.74.

The rupee pared all its initial gains and settled 50 paise down at 72.74  against the US dollar on Monday after two fresh cases of coronavirus detected in India.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility and finally settled with significant losses after two more positive cases were reported in the country.

"Rupee continued its weakness on back of corona virus hitting Indian states with 2 cases hitting the Capital state Delhi. Entire day rupee traded volatile in range of 72.02-72.25, but scaled weak beyond 72.30 and once virus news confined," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

"The volatility seems to be heavy and will continue, and weakness in the rupee can continue strongly above 72.50. USD-INR pair will keep taking supports near 72.25-72.05," he added.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday on expectations that central banks are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week.

According to Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers, in an upcoming week, positive bias should be maintained by the traders. Prices could go sideways for some time after breakout but multiple support levels would provide cushion to bulls on every dip and eventually the bulls are expected to take the rally forward.

The currency pair could take a mild pause after the breakout but the trend is still intact and level of 73.10 to 73.50 could be approached, it added.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

