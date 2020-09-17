172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-22-paise-lower-at-73-74-per-dollar-5850701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 22 paise lower at 73.74 per dollar

The US currency advanced against its global peers after the Fed signalled that it will keep interest rates low for a long time as it stayed away from offering any further stimulus for the economy.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The India rupee opened 22 paise lower at 73.74 per dollar on September 17 against the previous session's close of 73.52.

The US currency advanced against its global peers after the US Fed signalled it will keep interest rates low for a long time as it stayed away from offering any further stimulus for the economy.

Weakness in the Indian equity market also weighed on rupee-dollar trade. The Sensex and the Nifty were trading about half a percent lower in the morning.

The US Fed’s new inflation targeting policy and a possible shift towards buying more longer-dated treasuries as part of its quantitative easing programme are expected to put further pressure on the USD-INR pair, brokerage firm ICICI Direct said.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.63 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.71 percent while it also increased by 5.44 percent in the next series, the brokerage added.

ICICI Direct has a sell call on USD-INR September futures (NSE), with targets of 73.50, 73.40 and a stop loss of 73.87.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:18 am

