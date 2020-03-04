Rupee erases gains, trades at day's low

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading at day's low level at 73.20 per dollar amid volatile trade witnessing in the domestic equity market.

It opened 22 paise higher at 73.07 per dollar versus previous close of 73.29.

On Tuesday rupee ended at 73.29 against the US dollar, as investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus.

This is the third consecutive session of fall for the domestic currency during which it has depreciated by 160 paise.

The Sensex was up 50.71 points or 0.13% at 38674.41, and the Nifty was up 22.50 points or 0.20% at 11325.80.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the emergency move failed to comfort US financial markets roiled by worries about a deeper, lasting slowdown.

The dollar fell to a five-month low versus the yen after an emergency 50 basis point cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve was deemed insufficient to offset downside risks posed by the global spread of the coronavirus.

"Rupee opened with some gains near 72.50 but that was just about it at the opening, as heavy selling was witnessed in rupee after positive opening. The panic of corona plays into our domestic market as well as the global front which has forced the funds outflows. The next important level for rupee now is 73.25-73.30 which can be tested in coming days," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Gold prices rose after surging more than 3% in the previous session as the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices also rose more than 1% on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.