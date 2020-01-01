App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 2 paise up at 71.36 per dollar

The dollar slid to a six-month low on December 31 as progress on US-China trade tensions led investors to higher-risk assets, reported Reuters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally up by 2 paise at 71.36 per dollar on January 1, against the previous day's close of 71.38 after some selling of the greenback by banks and importers.

The rupee dropped by 5 paise to close at 71.36 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2019 on December 31, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 percent in the year amid trade war concerns, a rebound in crude oil prices and higher import bill. The had closed the 2018 year at 69.77 to the US dollar.

Experts attributed rupee's weakness in 2019 to higher import bills on the back of rising gold & higher crude prices.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 09:19 am

