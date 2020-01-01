Rupee opens 2 paise up at 71.36 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally up by 2 paise at 71.36 per dollar on January 1, against the previous day's close of 71.38 after some selling of the greenback by banks and importers.

The dollar slid to a six-month low on December 31 as progress on US-China trade tensions led investors to higher-risk assets, reported Reuters.

The rupee dropped by 5 paise to close at 71.36 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2019 on December 31, leading to a total loss of 159 paise or 2.28 percent in the year amid trade war concerns, a rebound in crude oil prices and higher import bill. The had closed the 2018 year at 69.77 to the US dollar.