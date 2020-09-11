Rupee opens 2 paise lower at 73.48 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened 2 paise lower at 73.48 per dollar on September 11 as the US currency gained strength against its global peers.

Lacklustre sentiment in the Indian equity market also weighed on the rupee. Sensex, Nifty traded flat with a negative bias in early trade in sync with other Asian markets.

Asian markets fell in response to declines in technology stocks that began last week and growing concerns about another round of negotiations on the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The rupee had strengthened by 9 paise and settled at 73.46 against the US dollar on September 10 supported by positive domestic equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 838.37 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 317.3 crore in the Indian equity market on September 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.