Rupee opens 18 paise higher at 73.47 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened 18 paise higher at 73.47 per dollar on September 18 against the previous day's close at 73.65.

The US dollar eased against its global peers after the US Fed signalled a prolonged low-rate regime.

The dollar-rupee September contract on NSE was at 73.71 in the last session. Open interest in the September series fell 0.13 percent while it rose 9.04 percent in the next series, brokerage firm ICICI Direct said.

The brokerage has a sell recommendation on USD-INR September futures with targets of 73.65 and 73.60 and a stop loss of Rs 73.94 for intraday trade.

The domestic equity market was in the green amid mixed global cues.

Asian markets inched up following pledges by central bankers to do whatever it takes to support the economic recovery while oil perked up as OPEC threatened to clamp down on member states that did not cut output.

Oil prices drifted lower on September 18, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows.

