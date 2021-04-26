Rupee opens 16 paise higher at 74.85 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher by 16 paise at 74.85 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.01, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On April 23, the rupee ended lower at 75.01 per dollar versus previous close of 74.95.

The Sensex was up 750.05 points or 1.57% at 48628.50, and the Nifty was up 204.60 points or 1.43% at 14546.00.

Oil prices eased slightly on Monday on concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections in India and Japan, the world's third and fourth largest oil importers, would cut fuel demand in Asia.

The USDINR future remained above 75 levels on a closing basis, which will keep the rupee pair strong. We believe the rupee will depreciate towards 75.50 levels gradually in coming sessions, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 75.05 in the last session. The open interest fell 1% for the April series, it added.