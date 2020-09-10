172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-12-paise-higher-at-73-43-per-dollar-5820651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens 12 paise higher at 73.43 per dollar

The rupee rose as the Indian equity market traded with healthy gains. The Sensex rose more than 400 points and the Nifty topped 11,403 in the morning session.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 73.43 per dollar on September 10 as the greenback eased against its global peers ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

The rupee rose as the Indian equity market traded with healthy gains. The Sensex rose over 400 points and Nifty topped 11,403 in the morning session.

On September 9, the Indian currency snapped a two-day losing streak, rebounding by 5 paise to settle at 73.55 (provisional) against the dollar, even as the domestic equity market ended with losses.

Close

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 959.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 263.97 crore on September 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The rupee appreciation trend is expected to continue as the weakening of the dollar index against a basket of major currencies will further weigh on the pair, brokerage firm ICICI Direct said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:14 am

tags #Rupee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.