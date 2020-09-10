Rupee opens 12 paise higher at 73.43 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 73.43 per dollar on September 10 as the greenback eased against its global peers ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

The rupee rose as the Indian equity market traded with healthy gains. The Sensex rose over 400 points and Nifty topped 11,403 in the morning session.

On September 9, the Indian currency snapped a two-day losing streak, rebounding by 5 paise to settle at 73.55 (provisional) against the dollar, even as the domestic equity market ended with losses.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 959.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 263.97 crore on September 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The rupee appreciation trend is expected to continue as the weakening of the dollar index against a basket of major currencies will further weigh on the pair, brokerage firm ICICI Direct said.