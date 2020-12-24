Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 73.66 against the US dollar on December 24 after ending the previous session at 73.76.

The Indian currency gained as the greenback softened against its global peers. As per Reuters, the dollar saw some decline as hopes for an agreement that would protect some $1 trillion in annual cross-channel trade from tariffs and quotas sapped demand for the safest assets.

Other than the dollar's weakness, strong gains in the equity market also underpinned the Indian unit. The Sensex jumped more than 400 points, while the Nifty reclaimed 13,700 in early trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 536.13 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) et sold shares worth Rs 1,326.92 crore in the Indian equity market on December 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.