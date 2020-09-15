Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 73.38 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 73.38 per dollar on September 15 after the greenback remained soft against its global peers as investors focus on the US Fed monetary policy meeting.

The Indian currency had settled at 73.48 per dollar in the previous session on September 14.

This week’s US Federal Reserve meeting will be its first since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift toward greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer, brokerage firm ICICI Direct pointed out.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 73.59 in the last session. The open interest in the September series increased 0.46 percent while it also increased by 7.92 percent in the next series, the brokerage firm added.

For the USD-INR September futures (NSE), ICICI Direct has a sell recommendation in the range of 73.70-73.72.

The brokerage has targets of 73.40, 73.25 and a stop loss of 73.95 for USD-INR September futures.

The Indian equity benchmark Sensex opened in the green with HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank as top boosts.

The market rose following trends in the US equities. US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals lifted investor optimism.

In the previous trading session, Sensex had closed 98 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 38,756.63 while Nifty closed 24 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 11,440.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 298.22 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 120.35 crore in the Indian equity market on September 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

