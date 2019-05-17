App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee off day's low but trades lower at 70.17 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.05 and 70.70, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low hit in the early trade on Friday. It is trading lower by 14 paise at 70.17 per dollar versus previous close 70.03.

On May 16 the domestic currency registered third straight session of gain as it ended 31 paise higher at 70.03 against the US dollar amid firmed oil prices.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important general election result that will be announced next week. Volatility in today’s session could remain low as market participants will also remain cautious ahead of the exit polls that will start this weekend, said Motilal Oswal.

Last phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on Sunday after which we could witness extended volatility not only in equity indices but also in currencies. Yesterday, dollar also rose against its major crosses after housing numbers released from the US was better-than-expected.

US new-home construction rose for a second month and topped estimates in April in a sign of positive momentum for the housing sector at the start of the second quarter. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.05 and 70.70, it added.
First Published on May 17, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat's Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to arrive s ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes cues from Princess Diana, stuns in ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the g ...

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at 39

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor hosts girlfriend Malaika Arora at sp ...

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Ranveer Singh Drops the Most Adorable Comment on Deepika Padukone's Ca ...

Kasargod Under-19 Cricket Team Does Aryabhatta Proud, Gets Bowled Out ...

Arbaaz Khan to Make His Debut in Malayalam Cinema Opposite Mohanlal in ...

Maruti Suzuki Opens its 400th ARENA Showroom in India

Silicon Valley-based IT Firm Sues US Govt for Denying H-1B Visa to Ind ...

BSE Sensex Increased 200 Points, NSE Nifty Reclaims 11,300 Level in Ea ...

Indian Rupee Declined 29 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar

Qatar Airways Says Will Seriously Consider Partnership Proposal From I ...

HBSE Board 10th Result 2019: Haryana SSE 10th Results to be Announced ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Godse a 'pa ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally: Delay and wreckage by harsh weath ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,300 ahe ...

Yes Bank surges 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill brushes off R Gandhi appoint ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Battle for Bengal: Mamata terms Modi 'fascist', 'torturer' at Kolkata ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Chelsea Manning refuses to testify in investigation into Wikileaks fou ...

IndiGo promoters' spat is different from other airline crises; every d ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.