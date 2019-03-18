App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee off day's high; trades higher at 68.56 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee has erased some of its gains but trading higher by 53 paise at 68.56 per dollar against Friday's close 69.09.

Rupee gained around 8 percent from the record low of 74.48 per dollar.

The rupee has gained past 69 mark for the first time since August 10, 2018.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 69.23 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 3.80% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Rupee

