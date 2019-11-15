Rupee off day's high, trades at 71.83 per dollar

The Indian rupee has erased most of its intraday gains and trading off day's high level at 71.83 per dollar, with domestic equity market ended with marginal gains.

Local currency opened higher by 18 paise at 71.79 per dollar and touched a high of 71.68 in intraday.

At close, the Sensex was up 70.21 points at 40,356.69, while Nifty was up 23.20 points at 11,895.30.

On November 14, rupee has posted gains after five losing sessions, as it closed 12 paise higher at 71.97 against the US dollar.

Oil prices posted early gains as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month.