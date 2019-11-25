Rupee off day's high, trades at 71.69 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased some of its gains and trading marginally higher at 71.69 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading at day's high level.

It opened marginally higher at 71.69 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.71 per dollar.

The dollar and export-focused currencies edged higher on Monday on broadly upbeat headlines about US-China trade talks, while the pound climbed on hopes of an imminent Brexit and an end to years of political paralysis.

The Sensex was up 490.64 points or 1.22% at 40850.05, and the Nifty was up 149.70 points or 1.26% at 12064.10.

“The delay in US-China trade deal is keeping market participants on sidelines. Last week USD/INR remained pretty range bound, while conflicting and mixed messages by the Trump administration kept rupee on an edge. A long pause will further weaken risk appetite," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"For this week, we expect USD/INR spot to trade within 71.55-72.25 range. 72 will act as a strong resistance, until and unless there is clarity over trade deal,” he added.

Oil prices began the week on a brighter note on Monday, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war.

USDINR witnessed some profit-taking as the rupee strengthened followed by the expectation of ease in a trade war. The uptick was also supported by minor improvement in tensions in Hong Kong. Strong global equities also strengthened the domestic equities and the Indian Rupee," said Karan Shah, Commodity and Currency Analyst, Indiabulls Ventures.