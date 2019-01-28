App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee off day's high, trades at 71.08 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 10 paise at 71.08 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.18.

Rupee broadly consolidated in a wide range of 70.70 and 71.40 (Spot) for the tenth successive sessions despite plunge in the dollar against its major crosses. On the domestic front, market participants will now shift focus to the interim budget that is scheduled on 1st February, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, global crude oil prices also are consolidating in a range of USD 50 and USD 54 after data released by the EIA showed US crude oil inventories went up by 8 million barrels in the week to January 18. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, it added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.