Rupee off day's high, trades at 69.50 per dollar

The Indian rupee is off day's high but trading 20 paise higher at 69.50 per dollar against Tuesday's close 69.70.
The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 69.83 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 2.12% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect in its report.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at higher levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 04:22 pm